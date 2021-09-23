 Skip to main content
Apple Streusel Muffins

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

3 1/2 C. flour (divided)

1 T. baking powder

5 tsp. cinnamon, divided

1 tsp. salt

8 oz softened cream cheese, divided

1 1/2 C. granulated sugar

2 tsp. vanilla, divided

2/3 C. packed brown sugar

4 T. cold butter

1/2 C. vegetable oil

1/3 C. whole milk

2 large eggs

1 1/2 C. grated apple

2 T. honey

3/4 C. chopped pecans

2 tsp. allspice, divided

1 grated nutmeg pod, divided

Preheat oven to 350°. Peel and grate apples. Line 18 muffin tins. In a small container, stir together brown sugar, 1/2 C. flour, 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. allspice and half grated nutmeg. Using a pastry blender or your hands, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly.

In a different medium bowl, beat 4 oz. of cream cheese, honey and 1 tsp. vanilla until smooth. Set bowls to side.

In a medium bowl, whisk together 3 C. flour, baking powder, 3 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. allspice, half grated nutmeg and salt. In a large mixing bowl, beat 4 oz. cream cheese and granulated sugar at medium speed until fluffy. Add vegetable oil and milk. Beat until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating until combined. Beat in flour mixture until fully incorporated. Mix in pecans and apple.

Divide batter among prepared muffin cups (approx. 1/3 C. each). Drop cream cheese mixture into center (approx. 1 tsp.). Sprinkle with streusel topping.

Bake 30 minutes.

