Asparagus Scramble

1 bunch of asparagus, tough ends trimmed, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/2 onion, chopped
8 eggs
1/3 C. water
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 T. garlic
1 T. Parmesan cheese, grated
Evenly coat pan with non-stick spray. Over medium heat, sauté garlic and onions until onions are translucent. Add asparagus and cook until tender-crisp.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat together eggs, water and seasoning until well blended. Pour over vegetables in pan and cover. Cook until egg firms (about 3 minutes) and then stir. Continue until egg is cooked through. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve hot.