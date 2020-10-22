Asparagus Scramble
Photo by Phyllis Coulter

1 bunch of asparagus, tough ends trimmed, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 onion, chopped

8 eggs

1/3 C. water

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 T. garlic

1 T. Parmesan cheese, grated

Evenly coat pan with non-stick spray. Over medium heat, sauté garlic and onions until onions are translucent. Add asparagus and cook until tender-crisp.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat together eggs, water and seasoning until well blended. Pour over vegetables in pan and cover. Cook until egg firms (about 3 minutes) and then stir. Continue until egg is cooked through. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve hot.