Biscuits & Gravy Casserole

1 C. all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting and gravy
2 T. baking powder
1 T. granulated sugar
2 tsp. salt, divided
2 tsp. black pepper, divided
1 T. dried chives
2 tsp. dried parsley
4 T. cold butter, cubed
2 tsp. butter, melted
3 C. whole milk
1 1/2 C. half and half, divided
1 lb. ground spicy sausage
3 tsp. sage
3 tsp. thyme
1 tsp. cayenne
2 tsp. rosemary
Preheat oven to 375°. Whisk granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, 1 tsp. salt, chives, parsley, 1 tsp. black pepper and flour in a large bowl to combine. Add butter and toss to coat. Using your fingers or a pastry blender, work butter into flour until only pea-size pieces remain. Make a well in the center; add 3/4 C. half and half and mix with a fork, incorporating dry ingredients a little at a time, until a shaggy dough forms. Lightly knead dough in bowl until it just comes together.
Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a 1/2-inch-thick round. Cut into four wedges and stack on top of each other. Reroll dough and repeat process three times. Roll out dough one final time and cut out round biscuits with a cookie cutter or cup. Should make seven to eight biscuits.
Warm 8-inch cast iron skillet. Brown spicy sausage. Season sausage as it’s browning with desired amount of spices. When all meat is fully cooked, sprinkle 1 T. flour at a time into the mixture until the grease of the sausage is absorbed, usually 2-3 T. of flour. Turn heat to low. Pour in remaining half and half. Stir until bubbling. Mix in milk 1 C. at a time, bringing to a boil and allowing gravy to thicken.
Drop biscuits over the top. Brush butter over biscuits. Bake until biscuits are cooked and golden brown.