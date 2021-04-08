Easy English Muffins

630 grams (4 1/2 C.) high protein bread flour (or Italian-style pizza flour)
2 tsp. instant yeast
1 tsp. salt
420 grams (1 3/4 C.) milk + 2 T. for adjustments
3 T. cubed butter
1 tsp. sugar
In small saucepan, warm milk slightly, take off heat. Add cubed butter, salt and sugar. Set aside. The milk should soften the butter, not melt it.
In a mixer bowl, whisk the flour and the yeast together to blend. Pour in cooled milk and butter mixture; make sure to scrape in any undissolved salt and sugar. Mix on slow with paddle attachment until the flour and butter is fully incorporated. The dough should be smooth and pulling away from the sides of the bowl, no more than two minutes.
Scoop dough into a ball inside the bowl. Cover and allow to rise to almost twice its size, up to two hours depending on the warmth of your kitchen. To check if it is ready, press a floury finger into the dough and if it leaves an indentation it is time to shape your muffins.
Turn the oven on to 350°. Scoop the dough gently onto the counter. Rest for 5 minutes. Pat the dough out into a circle about 1 1/2 inches thick. Cut into rounds, using a floury wide-mouthed glass or a cookie cutter. Turn rounds over in flour/semolina so both sides are lightly coated, then set on a baking sheet, cover and allow to puff back up while your oven heats.
Prepare two large cast iron, heavy bottomed pans, griddles or baking steels on the stove. When the muffins are puffy, place them in the pans, on medium to low heat, and cook each side for 15 minutes or until golden brown. A cooked muffin should be 190° on the inside. Place them into the oven to cook a few more minutes.
Cool slightly on a rack. When cooled, poke with a fork all around the middle and pull apart. Enjoy warm and slathered in butter.