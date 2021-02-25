Everything But the Bagel Braided Loaf

For dough:
3/4 C. water
1 pkg. active dry yeast
3 tsp. sugar
3 1/2 C. flour
1 tsp. salt
3 T. vegetable oil
2 eggs
For topping:
1 egg
1/2 tsp. heavy cream
2 tsp. Everything But the Bagel seasoning
In a small bowl combine 1/4 C. warm water, yeast and 1 tsp. of sugar. Let prove for about 5 minutes; should be foamy.
In mixer bowl, combine flour, remaining 2 tsp. sugar and salt. Place dough hook on and combine. On a low speed, pour in yeast mixture and the remaining 1/2 C. warm water, oil and eggs. Mix on a medium to low speed for 5 minutes. Dough should form a ball and pull away from the sides. If it seems too sticky add a pinch more flour.
Spray a large bowl with cooking spray and place dough in the bowl. Soak a tea towel in warm/hot water. Ring it out completely and put on top of the dough bowl and place the bowl in a warm spot in your house. Let it rest for an hour. It should be double in size.
After the hour has passed, punch down on the dough to release the air. Put the dough on a lightly floured surface and divide it into 3 equal pieces. Roll each piece out into a 14-inch long rope.
Spray a cookie/baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the three ropes parallel to each other on the cookie sheet. Starting on one end, braid the pieces together. Pinch the ends to seal and tuck under.
Cover the pan lightly in plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, whisk egg and whipping cream. When dough is done rising, brush it with the egg and cream mixture. Sprinkle on the Everything Bagel Seasoning.
Bake for 28 minutes and then let it rest for at least a half hour before serving. It’s best in the first three days. Make sure to keep it in an airtight container.