Grandma Cathy's Breakfast Casserole

1 pkg. frozen cubed potatoes or frozen hash brown potatoes
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of celery soup
1 lb. Italian sausage or breakfast sausage
1/2 white onion, minced (roughly 1/4 C.)
8 C. Rice Krispies
2 C. shredded cheese (“I do a Colby mix, cheddar would be just fine or even a Mexican blend.”)
4 eggs
1 C. milk
Salt & pepper
Cook Italian sausage and 1/4 of the onion on the cooktop until brown. Drain grease.
In a large bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them together. Combine all of the remaining ingredients and add to eggs.
Place in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and top with salt and pepper. Cover in foil and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake covered for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and cook for another 30 minutes until the top gets a golden brown color.