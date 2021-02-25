 Skip to main content
Grandma Cathy's Breakfast Casserole

1 pkg. frozen cubed potatoes or frozen hash brown potatoes

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

1 lb. Italian sausage or breakfast sausage

1/2 white onion, minced (roughly 1/4 C.)

8 C. Rice Krispies

2 C. shredded cheese (“I do a Colby mix, cheddar would be just fine or even a Mexican blend.”)

4 eggs

1 C. milk

Salt & pepper

Cook Italian sausage and 1/4 of the onion on the cooktop until brown. Drain grease.

In a large bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them together. Combine all of the remaining ingredients and add to eggs.

Place in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and top with salt and pepper. Cover in foil and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake covered for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and cook for another 30 minutes until the top gets a golden brown color.

