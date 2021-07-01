Homemade Burger Bun Recipe

3 T. warm water (105°-110°)
2 1/4 tsp. active dry yeast
1 C. warm water
2 eggs beaten and divided
3 tsp. sugar
3 1/3 C. flour
1 tsp. salt
3 T. butter
Sesame seeds
In a small bowl, combine warm water and yeast. Allow to get foamy.
In another bowl, combine flour, salt and sugar. Rub butter into flour with your fingers; it will form crumbs. Mix in yeast mixture, 1 C. water and 1 egg. Knead until smooth. It will be slightly sticky. Allow to rise 1 hour or until doubled.
Divide into equal pieces and form each into a ball that is round on the top and flat on the bottom. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and allow to rise for 30 minutes.
Use other beaten egg to brush the tops of the buns and sprinkle with sesame seeds or poppy seeds if desired. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until golden brown.