Pumpkin Pancakes

1 C. flour

1 C. whole wheat flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 T. brown sugar

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

3/4 C. pumpkin puree

1 3/4 C. nonfat milk

3 T. vegetable oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

In large bowl, combine dry ingredients, using a wire whisk.

In another bowl, add pumpkin, milk, oil and eggs and mix until smooth. Stir pumpkin mixture into dry ingredients, mixing until moistened. Spoon the batter onto a lightly greased, preheated skillet. Cook until bubbles appear and bottom becomes golden brown. Turn pancakes and cook until other side becomes golden brown. Serve warm, topped with powdered sugar and syrup.

