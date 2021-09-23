Rainbow Chard & Mushroom Frittata

9 eggs
3/8 C. cream
1 large or 2 small leeks, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 bunch of rainbow chard, stems removed and roughly chopped
4 oz. mushrooms of choice, chopped
2 oz. goat cheese
1 T. dried chives
2 tsp. dried parsley
2 tsp. butter
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, whisk egg, cream, chives, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning.
Melt butter in cast iron skillet on medium heat. Sauté leeks until aromatic. Add garlic. When garlic is aromatic, add mushrooms. Add a pinch of salt and stir. Brown mushrooms and cook off all liquid. Add chard. Cook until wilted.
On medium heat, stir in egg mixture. Cook on stove until bottom has begun to set. Drop dollops of goat cheese on and place into oven. Cook about 20-25 minutes.