 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainbow Chard & Mushroom Frittata

Rainbow Chard & Mushroom Frittata

Rainbow Chard & Mushroom Frittata

Rainbow Chard & Mushroom Frittata

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

9 eggs

3/8 C. cream

1 large or 2 small leeks, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch of rainbow chard, stems removed and roughly chopped

4 oz. mushrooms of choice, chopped

2 oz. goat cheese

1 T. dried chives

2 tsp. dried parsley

2 tsp. butter

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, whisk egg, cream, chives, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning.

Melt butter in cast iron skillet on medium heat. Sauté leeks until aromatic. Add garlic. When garlic is aromatic, add mushrooms. Add a pinch of salt and stir. Brown mushrooms and cook off all liquid. Add chard. Cook until wilted.

On medium heat, stir in egg mixture. Cook on stove until bottom has begun to set. Drop dollops of goat cheese on and place into oven. Cook about 20-25 minutes.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News