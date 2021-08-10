 Skip to main content
Blueberry-Currant Jam

Making Jam

Jenna Smith, Extension nutrition and wellness educator, and her intern, Joo Yee Lim, prepared Blueberry-Currant Jam.

 IFT photo by Phyllis Coulter

1 quart stemmed blueberries

2 C. stemmed fresh currants

2 C. water, divided

3 C. sugar

Sterilize canning jars by placing empty jars right side up on the rack in a boiling-water canner. Fill the canner and jars with hot (not boiling) water to one inch above the tops of the jars. Bring to a boil and boil 10 minutes.

Combine blueberries and 1 C. water in pan over medium heat. Cook slowly for 5 minutes. In another pan, combine currants and 1 C. water; cook slowly for 10 minutes, then press through a sieve or food mill to remove seeds.

Combine blueberry and currant pulp; cook on high for 5 minutes. Add sugar, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Cook until thick, about 20 minutes. As mixture thickens, stir frequently to prevent sticking.

Pour hot jam into hot jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Wipe jar rims and fit with lids. Process for 5 minutes by boiling in water. Yield: 4 half-pint jars.

