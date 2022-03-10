Chicago ‘food explorer’ finds ingredients near and far

When a professional fashion photographer visited Peru, he took a cooking class that changed his life.

Eugene Feygin and the other students went to the farmers market to pick up fresh produce and meat before going to the kitchen to make unique meals from scratch.

That experience fostered Feygin’s interest about how food is grown and made. He brought that appreciation home to Chicago and combined it with his love of photographing beautiful things.

Today Feygin is an avid home chef and the man behind @feyginfoto on Instagram where he shares his discoveries through photos, stories and sometimes recipes.

“I can make something look pretty and taste good,” he said.

Sometimes the food explorer is surprised by his research. He had assumed sushi was an ancient Japanese food tradition, until he found out many of the popular recipes today are only 20 to 30 years old, he said.

Feygin often features fresh Illinois products. He is interested in how produce is grown and how meat is raised.

“I’m good friends with a garlic farmer,” he said of the fruits of his field research.

The Illinois Pork Producers Association saw his creations and wanted to work with the food influencer. He was excited to visit an Illinois pig farm, but the pandemic squashed some of his plans for now. However, he has already learned some things.

He said he was surprised to know that in order to visit the pig farm, he would have to strip down, shower and put on the farm’s approved coverall before visiting and photographing the pigs.