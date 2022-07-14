 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBQ Hot Honey 

Photo by Phyllis Coulter

In her own garden, Lay grows more than 50 different kinds of peppers and uses a mix of them in her pepper-infused Hot Honey. She also raises bees with five hives in locations including Glenn’s farm and her own in LeRoy.

2 C. local honey

3 T. dehydrated pepper powder (High quality, fully dehydrated pepper powder is key!)

Gently warm honey in a double boiler until lukewarm, no warmer than 95° (this preserves the delicate flavor and beneficial effects of honey). Fold in pepper powders until fully incorporated. Allow to infuse for 1-2 hours, being careful not to heat past 95°. Remove from heat, cover and allow to fully cool overnight. Store in tightly sealed jars. 

Uses: Drizzled over fried chicken, fresh cheeses, cornbread, pepperoni pizza, bacon pancakes, or liven up marinades/dry rubs, or add a little spice to cocktails.

