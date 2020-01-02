Healthy Meat Sauce with Vegetables

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 large onion, chopped

4 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 zucchini, diced

16 oz. crushed tomatoes

8 oz. tomato sauce

2 T. Italian seasoning

1 T. minced garlic

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Brown ground beef in a skillet until cooked through and no longer pink. Drain fat.

To make it now:

Place ground beef and all remaining ingredients into slow cooker and stir to combine. Cook on low for 4-5 hours.

To make it a freezer meal:

Place cooked ground beef and all remaining ingredients in a gallon-sized freezer bag. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible, and freeze. When ready to cook, place bag in refrigerator 12-24 hours to thaw. Add contents to slow cooker and cook on low for 4-5 hours.

