Healthy Meat Sauce with Vegetables

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 large onion, chopped
4 oz. sliced mushrooms
1 zucchini, diced
16 oz. crushed tomatoes
8 oz. tomato sauce
2 T. Italian seasoning
1 T. minced garlic
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Brown ground beef in a skillet until cooked through and no longer pink. Drain fat.
To make it now:
Place ground beef and all remaining ingredients into slow cooker and stir to combine. Cook on low for 4-5 hours.
To make it a freezer meal:
Place cooked ground beef and all remaining ingredients in a gallon-sized freezer bag. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible, and freeze. When ready to cook, place bag in refrigerator 12-24 hours to thaw. Add contents to slow cooker and cook on low for 4-5 hours.