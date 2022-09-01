Honey Care to Take a Dip

1 pint low-fat plain yogurt
1/4 C. honey
2 T. orange juice
1/2 tsp. grated orange peel
Assorted fruits for dipping
Combine yogurt in a small bowl with honey, orange juice and orange peel; mix well. Serve with sliced fruit.
