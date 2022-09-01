 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honey Care to Take a Dip

1 pint low-fat plain yogurt

1/4 C. honey

2 T. orange juice

1/2 tsp. grated orange peel

Assorted fruits for dipping

Combine yogurt in a small bowl with honey, orange juice and orange peel; mix well. Serve with sliced fruit.

