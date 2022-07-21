Peach and Corn Salsa

Corn in husks
Small to medium peaches, diced
Poblano peppers, seeds removed
Shallots
Lemon juice
Honey
Salt, pepper to taste
Set oven to broil. Husk corn and remove any extra silk by washing and drying with a towel. Place corn on sheet tray and season with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place under preheated broiler and cook for 5-6 minutes; flip corn and cook for additional 5-6 minutes. Once corn has cooled, cut kernels from cob and place into a large mixing bowl.
Wash remaining produce under water and dry. Combine in bowl with corn, lemon juice, honey, pepper and salt to taste. Let marinate for 20 minutes and come back to see if any additional salt is necessary. Tips: If you like it spicy, feel free to sub a jalapeño for the poblano or add your favorite hot sauce. If you’re not sure if it needs more salt, pull out a spoonful and add a bit of salt right on top and taste.