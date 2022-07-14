Rhubarb Spruce Syrup 

The syrup can be used anywhere honey can and is good in soda and even on pancakes. Lay collects the tips of spruce trees in the spring when the needles and buds are soft.
“They taste like lemon and smell like a forest,” she said.
1 C. spruce tips (Be careful not to harvest too heavily as you are removing the growing tips.)
2 C. thinly sliced rhubarb
4-5 C. water
Sugar (see instructions)
Rough-chop spruce tips and add to a large stock pot with thinly sliced rhubarb. Cover with water (4-5 C.). Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer until rhubarb is very soft, around 20-25 minutes.
Strain into a clean bowl. A double layer of cheesecloth will produce a fairly clear syrup, a fine mesh strainer will be cloudier, but both are acceptable. Weigh strained liquid and add back to stock pot with twice as much sugar by weight. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for at least 5 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Continue to simmer until syrup reaches the consistency you like (like honey).
Add to tea, drizzle over chèvre cheese on crusty bread, add to club soda or make interesting cocktails. Useful in almost any capacity honey is.