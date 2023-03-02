There is no need to go to the supermarket for salad dressings. Homemade dressings are fresh and delicious and allow tweaking to give off that perfect blend of sweet, sour and salty.
Garlic and Honey Vinaigrette
2 T. garlic, minced
3 T. onion, chopped
1 tsp. dry mustard
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/2 tsp. parsley
2 T. honey
1 T. sugar
1 tsp. salt
1/2 C. apple cider vinegar
3/4 C. olive oil, divided
Place all ingredients except olive oil in blender and mix. Add oil, a little at a times, blending until smooth.
Honey Mustard Dressing
1/4 C. Dijon mustard
1/4 C. honey
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
1/4 C. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Combine ingredients in blender until completely mixed.
Honey Apple Cider Vinaigrette
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
1 T. lemon juice
1 1/2 tsp. honey
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/2 C. olive oil
Combine and shake all ingredients but oil. Add oil and remix.