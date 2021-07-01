 Skip to main content
Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Photo by Phyllis Coulter

2 T. olive oil

1 large sweet onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jar of strawberry jam

3 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

1 C. ketchup or substitute with 1 C. tomato sauce + 1/4 C. balsamic vinegar

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. ground mustard

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium- high. Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 60 seconds. Stir in strawberry jam, chipotles, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, ground mustard, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Use an immersion blender or transfer to a blender to puree until smooth. Return to heat and simmer another 10 minutes.

Cool completely and store in an airtight container. Refrigerate up to 5 days.

