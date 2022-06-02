Cook shares healthy foods for Spanish program

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — While working in Peru recently, Hope Rasmussen saw the effect a diet low in iron had on a community where many residents suffered from anemia.

The Iowa native is now in Illinois designing and testing recipes to make popular local dishes healthier.

These projects are all part of the nutritionist’s quest to put her double major of Spanish and nutrition at South Dakota State University to work.

Her interest in healthy foods started young, growing up outside the town of Rock Rapids in northwest Iowa. Her family weren’t farmers, but her rural home featured a big garden with lots of fresh vegetables to make homemade salsa.

“My mom is a really good cook. I grew up as her sous chef,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen’s grandmother is a dietitian working on a Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her sister is a clinical dietitian in Nebraska.

With that foundation, Rasmussen’s love of Spanish started in high school Spanish class and was accelerated by a school trip to Costa Rica.

“I fell in love with the culture,” she said.

She learned of a program called Projects Abroad and landed a nutrition internship in Peru. In a project in Cuzco district, in southern Peru, she worked with nurses and social workers taking on the issue of anemia. People didn’t have access to foods fortified or enriched with iron as many U.S. foods are. The team would recommend eating liver, chicken blood, lungs, spleen and other available foods high in iron.

Chicken blood comes in packets and it could be sprinkled on other foods including cookies to make it more palatable, she said.

She also had a chance to try a Peruvian delicacy while dining out. Eating roasted guinea pig is the equivalent of toasting with champagne here. The roasted guinea pig is served whole on a plate.

“I didn’t really like it,” she said.

Now she’s testing recipes for healthy eating in Central Illinois. In the future, Jenna Smith, an Extension educator for Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties, will be using the recipes and program Rasmussen is developing here.

There is a need for Spanish materials, said Smith.

Rasmussen’s breakfast recipes include an egg and veggie skillet. The taste testers gave all the dishes a nod of approval. For lunch, she planned to test pumpkin curry soup and lentil taco filling.

After graduation from her master’s program, she will take the Registered Dietitian exam and look for a job in a Spanish-speaking community, she said.

From her travels and experiences, Rasmussen said she has learned that people have different levels of resources, and different ways of living, but one isn’t necessarily better, she said.

