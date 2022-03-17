Cooperative leads in growing dairy industry

There is a good chance that dairy product on the shelf of your local store came from Prairie Farms.

The Illinois-based dairy cooperative is one of the biggest producers and distributors of milk and related products in the Midwest. And though Americans may be drinking less milk than in the past, the same is not true for dairy overall.

“There has been a short decline over the past 20 years in fluid milk consumption. But if you look at dairy products as a whole, they not only continue to be popular, they are growing,” said Darin Copeland, public relations director for Prairie Farms.

COVID-19 super-charged the industry.

“The popularity of many dairy products has grown, especially through the pandemic,” Copeland said. “People are really into convenience, the ability to snack. As a cooperative, we’re always looking at ways to research what consumers want to buy.”

Indeed, USDA’s Economic Research Service reported last year that Americans are showing dairy some major love. In 1975 the average American consumed 539 pounds of dairy foods annually. Today it has grown to 655 pounds.

Milk has a relatively short journey from producer to consumer. While some is shipped coast to coast, the bulk of it spends relatively little time on the road.

“Dairy plants are located near the farms because you don’t want to have to truck that milk across the country for processing,” Copeland said.

Milk also falls into the “local foods” movement that has taken hold across the world. Consumers can be confident that their dairy is produced nearby and by families, many of whom are multiple-generation farmers.