Bubbie’s Baa Baa BBQ Lamb Stir-Fry

By Shannon Glaser
2 lbs. leg of lamb, cut into chunks
2 bell peppers (any color, diced into large pieces)
½ C. BBQ Sauce
2 T. soy sauce
12 oz. pineapple chunks (reserve 2 T. juice)
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 T. minced garlic (from jar)
2 T. oil
Heat griddle to medium-low heat, add oil. Drain pineapple, reserve juice. Place lamb, vegetables and pineapple on heated griddle, keeping separate. Cook lamb until golden brown and cook vegetables until soft.
Combine BBQ sauce, soy sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder, reserved pineapple juice and mix thoroughly. Add this mixture to lamb and vegetables until sauce thickens.