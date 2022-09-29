Ground-Pork-Enchiladas

2 lbs. ground pork
1 small onion, chopped
1 can condensed cheddar cheese soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 pkg. taco seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pint corn or 1 can refried beans
1/2 C. salsa
Flour tortillas
1 can enchilada sauce
1 pkg. shredded Mexican cheese
Sour cream, for topping
Brown meat and onion together. Add rest of ingredients until heated through. Spoon mixture into center of each flour tortilla. Fold ends over and then fold to center.
Place in a 9x13-inch inch pan and cover with enchilada sauce and sprinkle with shredded Mexican cheese. Bake at 325° for 45 minutes. Serve with sour cream. Makes 6.