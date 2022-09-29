 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ground Pork Enchiladas

Photo by Phyllis Coulter

2 lbs. ground pork

1 small onion, chopped

1 can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 pkg. taco seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pint corn or 1 can refried beans

1/2 C. salsa

Flour tortillas

1 can enchilada sauce

1 pkg. shredded Mexican cheese

Sour cream, for topping

Brown meat and onion together. Add rest of ingredients until heated through. Spoon mixture into center of each flour tortilla. Fold ends over and then fold to center.

Place in a 9x13-inch inch pan and cover with enchilada sauce and sprinkle with shredded Mexican cheese. Bake at 325° for 45 minutes. Serve with sour cream. Makes 6.

