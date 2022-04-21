 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimchi Jjigae (Soup)

2 C. cabbage kimchi

1/2 C. kimchi juice

1/4 lb. pork belly

1 T. doenjang

1 T. gochujang

2 T. gochugaru

1 T. sugar

1 onion, sliced thin

4 C. pork stock

1/2 block silken tofu, diced

In a medium pot combine kimchi, kimchi juice, pork, doenjang, gochujang, gochugaru, sugar and onion. Place over high heat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When stew is dark red, add pork stock and tofu and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes, until the flavors have married. Garnish with thinly sliced scallions.

