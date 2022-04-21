Oi Kimchi (Cucumber Salad)

1 jar (450 grams) pickling cucumbers
1 T. Salt
1/2 medium onion, sliced thin
4 scallions, sliced thin
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 T. fish sauce
1 T. rice wine vinegar
1-2 T. Korean chili flake
1 T. sugar
Cut both ends off the cucumber. Cut each cucumber into quarters and cut each quarter into three pieces (about 1.5 inches each).
Add cucumbers to a bowl, add the salt, toss together, and allow to sit for 1 hour.
After 1 hour, rinse the salt from the cucumbers, drain off excess water, and transfer to a clean bowl.
Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl, mix together, cover, and put in the fridge to marinate overnight.