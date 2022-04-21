 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oi Kimchi (Cucumber Salad)

sampling of Korean dishes
Photo by Phyllis Coulter

1 jar (450 grams) pickling cucumbers

1 T. Salt

1/2 medium onion, sliced thin

4 scallions, sliced thin

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 T. fish sauce

1 T. rice wine vinegar

1-2 T. Korean chili flake

1 T. sugar

Cut both ends off the cucumber. Cut each cucumber into quarters and cut each quarter into three pieces (about 1.5 inches each).

Add cucumbers to a bowl, add the salt, toss together, and allow to sit for 1 hour.

After 1 hour, rinse the salt from the cucumbers, drain off excess water, and transfer to a clean bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl, mix together, cover, and put in the fridge to marinate overnight.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News