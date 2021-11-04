Events feature homegrown meals and local growers

PAXTON, Ill. — Teresa Sturm enjoys all the benefits of living on a farm in east central Illinois with garden space and plenty of room outdoors to invite friends and neighbors and sometimes strangers.

During the early days of the pandemic in 2020, she recognized that people just needed to find a place that was safe to get out and about.

At the same time, she noticed that because some of the farmers markets and traditional outlets were closed, some of her neighbors needed a place to sell their produce, meat or crafts.

“I wanted to help people get out and to introduce them to local produce,” she said.

She and her husband Bo are fourth generation farmers in Ford County.

“Like most in our area we grew up with milk cows and chickens, but now only farm corn, soybean and wheat,” Sturm said. “Bo and I are returning to our roots and sustainable farming, bringing back to the farm Isa brown chickens and Angus beef cattle next spring. Along with the gardens, it will only enhance our farm-to-table dinner experience.”

For her new enterprise, she also draws on her years of experience working as a chief financial officer for hospitals, engineering firms and the government.

She thought “early retirement” might be a good thing, but soon found that it wasn’t for her, especially in a pandemic, so she grew a business at the farm.

Sturm started opening Cedar Oak Farms in Paxton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on one Saturday most months. The latest theme for the day was an outdoor Oktoberfest with music, autumn comfort food and scarecrows. Inside the 130-year-old barn, people could browse décor and other locally made items for sale. Sturm also restores furniture which she sells and carries some lines of other products that reflect the rural lifestyle.