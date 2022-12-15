Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes.

Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.

Italian flair

December is naturally a busy month for Raghela Scavuzzo, but she always makes time to bake Christmas cookies, an Italian family tradition.

As the Illinois Farm Bureau associate director of food systems, she is busy with the IFB annual meeting in early December and is active with the Illinois Specialty Growers Association as she prepares for its big conference in January.

“You had me beyond excited about sharing Christmas cookies. I immediately knew I had to share the most important recipe in my heart,” she said.

While most people are familiar with Italian Wedding/Christmas Cookies, each family has a slight variation. Scavuzzo’s grandmother gifted her with their family’s handwritten recipe on her 13th birthday.

Scavuzzo started learning this recipe at age 2 when she got to do the sprinkles.

“And the older I got the more I learned the recipe until my Grandma did the sprinkles and I did the cookies to help her,” Scavuzzo said. “Most of my family knows the recipe, but each of us have our ‘dish’ for the family and this always mine.”

Cookies for giving

Readers met Vicki Huelskoetter back in 2019 when she shared recipes using pork raised on the family’s central Illinois farm. Even her desserts are known to have a bacon topping on occasion.

She and her crew are a common sight at the Bloomington Farmers Market, where there is usually a line of people wanting to sample her pork.

Huelskoetter and her late husband, Larry, started raising hogs and selling them direct to customers. She shares recipes on Huelskoetter Pork’s website, hpork.com.

Today, she shares a recipe for butter cookies and frosting which she uses for her cut-out cookies that are included on trays with candy she makes at Christmas for her landlords and business colleagues.

“It’s always fun making the candies and cookies — and especially eating some along the way,” she said.

Danish flavors

In the first issue of the Illinois Farmer Today newspaper, on Jan. 18, 2014, I was introduced to readers with my recipes.

Before coming to Illinois, my husband and I lived in Denmark, where he was born, so I shared Danish recipes. It seems natural to share a cookie recipe with some Danish roots almost nine years later.

This recipe comes from my sister-in-law, Inger Ivo, who lives in Ontario, Canada, with her Danish-Canadian husband. These cookies, called pfeffernusse in German, are small spice cookies similar to Dutch cookies called pepernoten and the Danish one called pebernødder.