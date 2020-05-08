Terri Castles doesn’t know what the farmers market season will look like this year. She does know she will be part of the Illinois Products Farmers Market at the state fairgrounds in Springfield — whatever form it takes.
Castles and her sister, Susan, will continue to operate Black Cat Bakery from their home kitchen in Rochester, Illinois, making pastries, cookies and caramels for farmers market goers.
After Castles retired from a social service job, she took pastry making classes at Lincoln Land Community College as a springboard to her baking business in Sangamon County.
“I used to be horrible at pie crust,” she said, but now her hand-held pies are among her most popular products.
Castles’ favorite thing to bake is cupcakes, but they don’t seem to be as popular these days as a few years ago.
Cookies are an outlet for her sister Susan’s ability to decorate with style. Susan is especially talented with hearts and Christmas cookies, she said.
The Illinois Products Farmers Market is open on Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m., so the sisters start baking on Friday for the next week. Her sweet breads, and other breads always sell out so she tries to be prepared. Caramels and cinnamon buns are also favorites with her customers.
Farmers markets are a good match for the sisters’ skills and interests. Castles enjoyed going to the markets with her dad as a kid. He had a big town garden. He would grow green beans and tomatoes and the family would load up their wagon and pull it around the neighborhood selling fresh vegetables.
Farmers markets seemed to be the perfect fit when the Castles started their bakery business because cottage laws allow them to bake at home.
Although she appreciates some of the allowances in the 2018 Illinois Cottage Food laws, Castles would like to see changes that would make it easier for them to sell at craft shows and pre-Christmas events. The labeling and packaging restrictions — for single servings especially — are a challenge, she said, but she understands why ingredients and allergens must be listed.
One of the perks of being a vendor at a farmers market is going with full coolers of product and coming home with produce from other vendors, she said.
“We take seven coolers and come home with our coolers full of vegetables,” Castles said.