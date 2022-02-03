Football fans can score nutritional points on the big day

Super Bowl Sunday is not typically a time when we’re thinking about nutrition. But there are ways to enjoy snacking while being conscious of one’s health.

“It’s OK to eat those higher-calorie foods, just eat less of them,” said Lisa Peterson, a University of Illinois Extension wellness and nutrition educator.

One way to do that is to not park yourself in front of the table of treats.

“Put a dollop on a plate,” she said. “That way you’re portioning it and not eating straight out of the bowl.”

Buffalo wings, bacon- wrapped wienies, cheese dips and various types of potato chips are commonly found at Super Bowl parties. The foods are high in fats, sodium and calories. Such foods can be tweaked, however, to make them healthier. One way is use of an air fryer.

“When you’re using an air fryer, that’s 80% less fat than using a deep fryer,” Peterson said. “Also, there’s a lot less smell in your house than when you fat fry. And you’re using less electricity. That’s an awesome option.”

She also recommends Instant Pot pressure cookers.

“I’m a big fan of doing soups in them this time of year,” she said. “It’s a great way to prepare chili and keep it warm.”

A vegetable plate with vegetable-based dips can provide snacking satisfaction with health benefits. Peterson prefers guacamole and hummus over cheese and mayonnaise- based dips.

“Guacamole has avocado in it, which has a great, healthy fat in there,” she said. “It’s great for your skin because it has vitamin E and mono unsaturated fats. It may be a little high in calories, but can be a nutritious dip along with hummus, which is made from chickpeas. There’s also a lot of protein there.”