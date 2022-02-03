Football fans can score nutritional points on the big day

Super Bowl Sunday is not typically a time when we’re thinking about nutrition. But there are ways to enjoy snacking while being conscious of one’s health.
“It’s OK to eat those higher-calorie foods, just eat less of them,” said Lisa Peterson, a University of Illinois Extension wellness and nutrition educator.
One way to do that is to not park yourself in front of the table of treats.
“Put a dollop on a plate,” she said. “That way you’re portioning it and not eating straight out of the bowl.”
Buffalo wings, bacon- wrapped wienies, cheese dips and various types of potato chips are commonly found at Super Bowl parties. The foods are high in fats, sodium and calories. Such foods can be tweaked, however, to make them healthier. One way is use of an air fryer.
“When you’re using an air fryer, that’s 80% less fat than using a deep fryer,” Peterson said. “Also, there’s a lot less smell in your house than when you fat fry. And you’re using less electricity. That’s an awesome option.”
She also recommends Instant Pot pressure cookers.
“I’m a big fan of doing soups in them this time of year,” she said. “It’s a great way to prepare chili and keep it warm.”
A vegetable plate with vegetable-based dips can provide snacking satisfaction with health benefits. Peterson prefers guacamole and hummus over cheese and mayonnaise- based dips.
“Guacamole has avocado in it, which has a great, healthy fat in there,” she said. “It’s great for your skin because it has vitamin E and mono unsaturated fats. It may be a little high in calories, but can be a nutritious dip along with hummus, which is made from chickpeas. There’s also a lot of protein there.”
Popcorn is a popular snack that is healthy, as long as users cut down a bit on butter and salt, Peterson said.
For meat-based dishes she recommends poultry instead of red meat. Hosts should also take care to keep cooked food at 140 or higher.
“When it dips below that, you run the risk of someone getting sick, which you don’t want to happen at the Super Bowl,” Peterson said. “We have enough health problems going on right now; we don’t need to add food poisoning.”
While the big game, festive atmosphere and social interaction can put health and nutrition on the back burner, Peterson said partiers can still come out ahead.
“Drink plenty of water,” she said. “Find ways to get water in somehow. I know it’s hard, because we’re drinking other things, but try to have a glass of water near you.”
Her take-home message is that if all else fails, take it in stride. It may be the end of the NFL season, but it isn’t the end of the world.
“As Americans we’re very hard on ourselves, especially with New Year’s resolutions and everything,” Peterson said. “Tomorrow’s another day. One meal is not going to (affect) your whole life.”