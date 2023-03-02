Modern storage technology and improvements in transportation have made many fruits and vegetables available year-round. But there is no substitute for fresh produce, and greens are among the first to arrive as spring nears following a stern winter.

Salad greens may not have the sex appeal of summer favorites such as tomatoes, squash and sweet corn, yet they can succeed not only as a side dish, but also as the main attraction when accompanied by goodies such as meats, cheese and other vegetables. Add a well-blended dressing and spring comes alive.

Jarrod Yantis of Findlay, Illinois, has seen steady growth on his small vegetable operation, Regenerative Life Farm. His season starts in late winter.

“We begin planting the first week of March,” Yantis said. “We’ll do spinach, kale, chard, lettuce and some other greens.”

He and his girlfriend, Becca Dickens, plant 22 waves of lettuce, providing them with a consistent supply in the spring and summer.

“Spinach won’t go through the summer, but we plant crops in the spring and fall,” Yantis said. “We also grow radishes, turnips and other vegetables throughout the season.”

Spinach adds a nutritional punch to salads, and is also a winner wilted in olive oil or as part of a meat dish.

Home gardeners can also benefit from fresh-grown greens and other cool-season vegetables. The University of Illinois recommends that while lettuce and Swiss chard can be transplanted, most greens are better suited for direct seeding.

Spinach, mustard, kale and turnips are also good candidates for succession planting as Yantis and other commercial growers do.

Most leafy greens are fast maturing. Leaves should be harvested when young and tender and can be harvested as baby leaves. Typically, lettuce and mustard are ready to harvest from seed in just 30 to 40 days. Harvest by cutting the whole plant or harvest individual, outer leaves.

Radishes are also excellent early season vegetables, but don’t forget about the tops. Radish leaves make a good addition to salads and can also be wilted in a small amount of oil. The roots and leaves are rich in antioxidants, which may reduce the risk of heart disease and other health disorders.