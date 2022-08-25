Grandma Tanner celebrates fruits of the season in video series

SPEER, Ill. — Wearing a bright red apron identifying her as Grandma Tanner, Marilyn Tanner is as at ease in front of the camera in her weekly cooking video during apple season.

She’s equally comfortable in the orchard, rhyming off varieties of apples, showing guests around the professional food prep areas and highlighting outdoor activities for children at Tanners Orchards in Stark County, Illinois.

She is especially fond of showing all the beautiful flowers and landscaping around the orchard buildings. Making that happen is also her job, as she browses seed catalogues, orders plants and plans all the details throughout the winter.

On Aug. 13, she celebrated her 76th birthday at the farm. This is also the 75th birthday of the orchard in Speer.

“It’s easy to remember how old I am,” she teases.

Her father-in-law, John Tanner, bought 80 acres here. His parents had farmed in Switzerland before moving to Illinois.

Tanner takes requests for her weekly online video, often answering questions and giving tips during the live program. Often people ask for baked goods with lower calories. Her No Crust Peach and Blueberry Pie fits that bill, and she demonstrated how to make it in a live feed on the Tanner Orchard Facebook Page.

She and her daughter Jenny produce a new Cooking with Grandma Tanner Facebook video live every Thursday at 3 p.m. during peak season August through November. Find them at bit.ly/3pnoVjg.

She also shares recipes in the family cookbook, “Gather: A Guide to Enjoying Our Abundant Harvest,” which is available at the orchard’s store. While many people like getting recipes online and cookbooks don’t sell as quickly as they used to, some people still enjoy a good cookbook, she said.

During the pandemic, the orchard stayed open and has kept growing.

Tanner and husband Richard and their children, Craig and Jenny, manage the farm today. Jenny films the weekly video and comes up with all kinds of ideas for displays and promotion as well as having a hand in many aspects in the business, her mom said.

There is plenty for all of them to do at the farm, which employees 99 people this time of year and up to 200 in peak season.

While Tanner demonstrates what to do in a home kitchen, much of the food here is made in volume — 320 dozen donuts in one hour, hundreds of gallons of apples pressed into cider or dozens of pies baking at the same time.

Meanwhile, outside, others are pruning 16,000 trees in the orchard.