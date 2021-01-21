Homemade bread gains new fans

For most people, bread is something you buy at the supermarket. But making it from scratch can be much more rewarding. For novices, bread-making may be a good entry into baking.

“It’s relatively easy and can be fun,” said Diane Reinhold, a University of Illinois Extension wellness and nutrition educator. “A lot of people love bread. I think it would be a good place to start. You also have to be gracious to yourself and not expect perfection right out of the gate.”

The stay-at-home orders that began last spring as a response to COVID-19 sent many people to the kitchen to try their hands at mixing, kneading and baking.

That led to Reinhold and a fellow Extension educator, Kristen Bogdonas, putting together a project geared at introducing 4-H members and others to making bread from scratch.

“So many people are working from home and spending more time at home,” Reinhold said. “People had extra time on their hands, and they’re getting back to the basics, such as baking their own bread.”

The trend even led to sporadic shortages of yeast in some areas last year.

“Luckily, the manufacturers were able to get the shelves restocked,” Reinhold said.

In the project organized by the Extension educators, young people sign up to try their hands at creating their own traditional bread or pita.

“They get a bag of flour and some yeast,” Reinhold said. “We have an educational handout with recipes. We educate them on different types of flour and yeast. They have the opportunity to follow the recipe and create their own bread.”