Homemade bread gains new fans

For most people, bread is something you buy at the supermarket. But making it from scratch can be much more rewarding. For novices, bread-making may be a good entry into baking.
“It’s relatively easy and can be fun,” said Diane Reinhold, a University of Illinois Extension wellness and nutrition educator. “A lot of people love bread. I think it would be a good place to start. You also have to be gracious to yourself and not expect perfection right out of the gate.”
The stay-at-home orders that began last spring as a response to COVID-19 sent many people to the kitchen to try their hands at mixing, kneading and baking.
That led to Reinhold and a fellow Extension educator, Kristen Bogdonas, putting together a project geared at introducing 4-H members and others to making bread from scratch.
“So many people are working from home and spending more time at home,” Reinhold said. “People had extra time on their hands, and they’re getting back to the basics, such as baking their own bread.”
The trend even led to sporadic shortages of yeast in some areas last year.
“Luckily, the manufacturers were able to get the shelves restocked,” Reinhold said.
In the project organized by the Extension educators, young people sign up to try their hands at creating their own traditional bread or pita.
“They get a bag of flour and some yeast,” Reinhold said. “We have an educational handout with recipes. We educate them on different types of flour and yeast. They have the opportunity to follow the recipe and create their own bread.”
There is a web link where they can upload a picture of the bread they made. Several dozen students signed up for the program. One goal is to help them with 4-H competitions.
“They complete a sensory evaluation for the opportunity to prepare for the 4-H fairs in the summer months. It’s a skills-building opportunity,” Reinhold said.
“They can practice and learn new skills during the winter, and when the time comes for the 4-H fairs they’ll be more confident and have more skill and knowledge that they can bring home the blue ribbon. But it’s open to any youth, not just 4-H kids.”
Like many things in the modern world, bread-making in the home kitchen has declined.
“It can become a lost skill,” Reinhold said. “There’s an art form to it and skills you have to know in order to have that bread have a nice appearance — an evenly rounded top and things like that.”
Making bread is indeed a science. Variances between types of flour and types of yeast provide a wide spectrum of breads, with different tastes, textures and shapes. For instance, soft red winter wheat, the type grown in Illinois, Missouri and other Midwestern states, does not do well as bread flour. It is used largely for products such as cookies and crackers.
Bread flour consists of wheat grown in Kansas, Nebraska and other Plains states. Whole-wheat flour carries its own challenges.
“Whole-grain flour is going to contain the bran in addition to the germ. Because of that extra fiber, it’s going to be much more dense and coarse,” Reinhold said.
“It has less gluten. Gluten is important when you’re making bread. Bread flour is preferred because flour is made from hard wheat and contains higher amounts of gluten-forming proteins. ...
“All-purpose flour is very versatile. It can be used in bread making, but it’s made from grains that are a blend of hard wheat and soft wheat. The type of wheat used when making that flour is going to impact the quality of that flour. All-purpose has a little bit less gluten.”
A basic understanding suffices for the novice bread maker. As with many things, practice makes perfect.