Horseradish a versatile addition to meal

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — From cocktail sauce to a welcome addition to roast beef, horseradish is a condiment with a punch.

The pungent vegetable — usually sold in its processed form, mixed with vinegar — provides a gentle kick and unique flavor that can awaken many foods. Most of it comes from this area just northeast of St. Louis across the Mississippi River. Farmers in Madison and St. Clair counties grow an estimated 60% of all horseradish consumed on the planet.

It is grown on about 1,500 acres in Illinois. The producers represent an exclusive group. There are only 10 to 15 commercial farmers growing horseradish here.

They produce more than 10 million pounds annually, the majority of which is handled by the Collinsville-based J.R. Kelly Company.

“It’s hard to break into the horseradish-growing world,” said Kelly’s Matt McMillin. “When someone gets out, there’s not usually someone to jump in and start growing horseradish.”

While as much as 90% of the roots produced in the United States are grown here, it is also produced in Wisconsin, the West Coast and Canada.

“There are no processing plants here,” said McMillin. “We’re a shipper. We don’t actually do any of the grinding.”

The roots are shipped whole to processors in the East, which grind them, mix them with other ingredients and ship them all over the world. Spring is a busy time for processors, largely because of Passover.

“It’s typically used as the bitter herb in a lot of Jewish Passover plates,” McMillin said. “In our offerings around Passover, on a traditional seder plate we get a request for green tops — untrimmed large horseradish roots. They use those leaves as garnish.”