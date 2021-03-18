Invasive species is good eating, Illinois chef says

Eating Asian carp could be a win-win.
The invasive species was introduced to the United States in the 1970s to help clean retention ponds. Through flooding and accidental releases, they escaped into the Mississippi River and have since made their way to the Illinois River. That is a gateway to the Great Lakes, as the Illinois connects to the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.
The species threatens populations of other aquatic animals. One irritating behavior is its tendency to jump out of the water in response to the sound and feel of outboard motors, often landing in boats.
One way wildlife specialists hope to contain the species is through commercial fishing. Fortunately, the fish is good eating.
Dustin Allen, head chef at The Edge restaurant in East Peoria, Ill., is a big fan.
“I’m fortunate to work with fish from all around the world, and Asian carp may be one of the cleanest-tasting fish I’ve ever had,” Allen said. “It is super white and clean. If you study how they eat and what they eat, it makes a lot of sense.”
Allen has developed recipes for the fish, whose commercial availability is iffy. A processing plant has been proposed for Illinois and is in the works. But though there is no issue with the quality of the fish itself. It is much different than the carp most fishermen dismiss.
“It’s quite a bit different,” he said. “The carp that we’re accustomed to in this area can have a little bit of dirt flavor. We’ve all eaten plenty of it growing up here.”
While the meat is flavorful, one problem with the species is its bony structure. That can make cleaning difficult and inefficient.
“The bone structure in Asian carp is what makes it so hard to work with,” Allen said. “You’re only getting about 25% yield out of the fish, which is quite low.”
There are three groups of bones. Near the head, the bones are very branched and difficult to remove from the fillet. In the middle section of the fish the bones are shaped like a wye. Those bones can be removed from the fillet or left in the fillet and cut in strips between the bones. By the tail, the bones are straight. They can be cut off like another layer of skin.
Allen said people should not be intimidated about cleaning the fish.
“For anybody who has spent time fishing, it’s no different than filleting bass, crappie, walleye or pike,” he said. “Walleye and pike have a low yield too, it you look at their bone structure.”
Smoking is one method of cooking that can be a winner.
“This fish will make a great smoked fish,” Allen said. “It really is similar to how people smoke eel. It has a lot of nutrition, a lot of high proteins, omegas. It makes great protein for low-income areas of the country and world that struggle to get that kind of protein in their diet.”
Indeed, it is considered a delicacy in many parts of Asia.
While smoking works well, they can also be consumed in other ways, including deep frying.
“They can be filleted and fried like catfish nuggets,” Allen said. “We ground some of it and made fish patties. It’s a super white fish, really clean. They get a bad rap because of their ugliness. Their skin is a bit slimy. From a culinary standpoint, they’re really not a bad fish.
“Probably the best way at home would be fried like nuggets because you don’t get any big fillets from it. If you’re adventurous in smoking, that is a real tasty method. The bone would pull right out of it.”