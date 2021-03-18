Invasive species is good eating, Illinois chef says

Eating Asian carp could be a win-win.

The invasive species was introduced to the United States in the 1970s to help clean retention ponds. Through flooding and accidental releases, they escaped into the Mississippi River and have since made their way to the Illinois River. That is a gateway to the Great Lakes, as the Illinois connects to the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

The species threatens populations of other aquatic animals. One irritating behavior is its tendency to jump out of the water in response to the sound and feel of outboard motors, often landing in boats.

One way wildlife specialists hope to contain the species is through commercial fishing. Fortunately, the fish is good eating.

Dustin Allen, head chef at The Edge restaurant in East Peoria, Ill., is a big fan.

“I’m fortunate to work with fish from all around the world, and Asian carp may be one of the cleanest-tasting fish I’ve ever had,” Allen said. “It is super white and clean. If you study how they eat and what they eat, it makes a lot of sense.”

Allen has developed recipes for the fish, whose commercial availability is iffy. A processing plant has been proposed for Illinois and is in the works. But though there is no issue with the quality of the fish itself. It is much different than the carp most fishermen dismiss.

“It’s quite a bit different,” he said. “The carp that we’re accustomed to in this area can have a little bit of dirt flavor. We’ve all eaten plenty of it growing up here.”