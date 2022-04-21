Local foods take on Korean flavors at restaurant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — You might not expect an Illinois farm boy to be an expert in Korean cooking, but Ken Myszka, a farmer and chef, certainly knows his gyeran jjim from his kimchi jjigae.

One year ago, on April 20, he started sharing food from his wife Nanam’s homeland when he and his team opened Harmony Bar-B-Que in Bloomington, Illinois.

Myszka’s appreciation of the flavors of Korea started long before he wed Nanam and frequently traveled to Korea to spend time with her family. Now Nanam’s parents live here too.

He started his culinary journey right after graduating from Tri-Valley High School in Downs, a village east of Bloomington, by studying at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City.

He developed a taste for Korean barbecue, visiting every Korean barbecue and steak house he could find while working as a chef in Colorado, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. He honed skills at Caesar’s Palace and at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas before he decided to return home to farm and become a restaurateur in central Illinois.

The restaurant’s name, “Harmony,” is the English spelling of the word for “grandmother,” Myszka said. It also symbolizes the harmony between the land and the food and the harmony of the flavors.

Korean flavors translate well to the diet of the Midwest, Myszka said. Soybeans are a popular ingredient in many sauces. Ginseng and other items that grow wild in Illinois are also staples.

“It’s healthy food,” he said.

Utensils at the restaurant tables include a pair of scissors. While Japanese chefs are known for their knives, Korean cooks are known for their scissors which are used to cut the meat, he said.

Back in the kitchen, the fridge and coolers are flush with fresh lettuce and other veggies grown on the nearby farm in rural McLean County.

“We grow all the lettuce we use here for 45 weeks of the year, and eventually will be able to supply it year round,” Myszka said.

The 75-acre farm in rural Downs, near LeRoy, also supplies radishes, turnips, spinach, cucumbers and squash in season.

All 140 employees in the hospitality group are connected to the farm, including restaurant servers, who have on-the-farm chores as well. Myszka, an owner and chef for Epiphany Hospitality Group in Bloomington, also splits his time between farm and restaurant.

For Myszka, a “CheFarmer,” dinner is a “platform for change.”

He sees the Epiphany team as “an anchor for a network of local food producers increasing community awareness of locally sourced ingredients, generating interest in Midwestern culinary traditions, and providing a positive model for responsible stewardship of the land.”

Harmony Bar-B-Que is one of four restaurants run by the hospitality group.

