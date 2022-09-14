Long-time State Fair cookout competitor takes grand prize

DES MOINES — Steve Heaberlin finally won.

Haeberlin, 76, has been a regular at the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s state fair cookout contest. Over the past few years he had won four of the six divisions as well as a showmanship trophy. This year he finally took home the grand prize.

“I was due,” Heaberlin says with a laugh. “I guess I needed to win the overall competition so I could quit.”

This year’s winning entry was beef ribs, but Heaberlin says they weren’t just any ribs. Most people who barbecue beef ribs either do short ribs, which don’t have a lot of meat on them, or chuck ribs, which have more meat. Heaberlin did plate ribs, which are closer to the breastbone and can be hard to find.

He prepared them with a Dijon mustard and horseradish marinade and then a dry rub with instant coffee in it. He cooked them on the grill for six to eight hours at 240 degrees over hickory wood, spritzing them every 45 minutes with vinegar and hot sauce. Once they are off the heat, he lets the ribs rest, wrapping them in butcher paper to keep some heat in but to also let them breathe.

“I knew they were good,” he says. “But I didn’t know they would win. I just went by the advice of the best judge I knew, my wife.”

It was the climax to a long and impressive cookout contest history by Heaberlin. He grew up near Pleasantville, Iowa, and earned an agriculture degree from Iowa State University. He taught for a few years before returning to the farm, and now lives in Indianola.

After retiring, he decided he needed a hobby.

“That first year I about went nuts,” he says.

So, just for fun, he began doing barbecue. Soon he was catering some local events. Then he was entering the cookout contest as well.

Other winners at this year’s contest included: Michelle Bruce of Benton County, lamb; Joe Renze of Hardin County, pork; Sean Van Cannon of Boone County, poultry; Robert Pepin of Adair County, turkey; and Scott Degeneffe of Boone County, combo-specialty.

The Parker Family of Boone won the team competition and Kelsey Kruse of Lee County was the youth winner. Scott Degeneffe and his team won the showmanship prize.