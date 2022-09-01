New backyard beekeeper produces more than just food

CARRIER MILLS, Ill. — Debbie McVey’s farm is a welcome environment for honeybees, and it shows.

Some of the 120 acres of her property in Saline County is planted in pollinator habitat, thanks to a partnership with Quails Unlimited. Since 2013, the conservation organization has launched hundreds of projects in its national Pollinator Habitat Outreach Program.

McVey secured seed and seeding assistance through the group and the Saline County Soil and Water Conservation District to turn 10 acres into a buffet for bees.

“Right now, some sweet clover and yellow flowers are coming up,” she said. “By the third year there should be a good mix.”

She keeps 14 hives on her property. And while bottled honey is one of her main products, she makes other things. They include soaps, balm and salves.

A widow who is retired from a nursing career, McVey is relatively new to beekeeping. She started just a few years ago when a friend got her interested. Now she’s at home in the fields, tending to the insects. Her artistic touch shows in the boxes she made herself and painted in a variety of pastels.

Quail Unlimited has worked with nearly 43,000 landowners in its pollinator program, helping with the plantings on nearly 1,000 acres in 23 states. Other government and non-profit programs also assist with pollinator habitat.

McVey hopes her honey supply will increase in a couple of years when the fields mature. Meanwhile, she enjoys tending to her hives and making honey and honey-based products sold at various venues.