New ingredients, same great taste for favorite dish

MT. VERNON, Ill. — Linda Kirkpatrick certainly knows how to cook. She’s done it all her life. But she was recently faced with a challenge that made her rethink an old standby — chicken pie.

Her grandson, Cade, has allergies that prevent him from consuming eggs or dairy products, key ingredients in Kirkpatrick’s signature dish. So she went back to the drawing board and created a recipe that doesn’t use either. So far, so good.

“A lot of people said it would be impossible,” she said. “But nobody misses it at all.”

She grew up on a centennial grain and livestock farm that will turn 150 years old in 2023. Cooking was second nature for her and her family. She and her three sisters kept busy helping their mother in the kitchen during planting, haying and harvesting. The Davis girls cooked while their father, Maurice, worked the farm.

“I grew up in the kitchen,” she said. “We were always cooking for the silage hands and hay hands. We would go out to the fields and take snacks to them between the loads. At mealtime they always came in the house. We didn’t sit down and eat with them. We’d serve them and they’d go back out to work. Then we would eat.”

Linda Davis took her cooking skills into adulthood. She married Billy Kirkpatrick and they started a family of their own. She was actively involved in the annual fundraising project at their children’s elementary school, putting in 12 years as a member of the chicken pie committee.