New ingredients, same great taste for favorite dish

MT. VERNON, Ill. — Linda Kirkpatrick certainly knows how to cook. She’s done it all her life. But she was recently faced with a challenge that made her rethink an old standby — chicken pie.
Her grandson, Cade, has allergies that prevent him from consuming eggs or dairy products, key ingredients in Kirkpatrick’s signature dish. So she went back to the drawing board and created a recipe that doesn’t use either. So far, so good.
“A lot of people said it would be impossible,” she said. “But nobody misses it at all.”
She grew up on a centennial grain and livestock farm that will turn 150 years old in 2023. Cooking was second nature for her and her family. She and her three sisters kept busy helping their mother in the kitchen during planting, haying and harvesting. The Davis girls cooked while their father, Maurice, worked the farm.
“I grew up in the kitchen,” she said. “We were always cooking for the silage hands and hay hands. We would go out to the fields and take snacks to them between the loads. At mealtime they always came in the house. We didn’t sit down and eat with them. We’d serve them and they’d go back out to work. Then we would eat.”
Linda Davis took her cooking skills into adulthood. She married Billy Kirkpatrick and they started a family of their own. She was actively involved in the annual fundraising project at their children’s elementary school, putting in 12 years as a member of the chicken pie committee.
“Every year for 56 years they always did a chicken pie supper,” she said. “It was a lot of work.”
The ladies on the committee prepared numerous pies from scratch, even plucking and deboning the chickens and making the crusts. The recipe involved lots of butter in the filling and eggs in the crust.
“I had revamped the recipe and had it printed out. Then when Cade came along and he couldn’t have the chicken pie, I knew I had to do something else,” she said. “I had to figure out how to make chicken pie good with no butter or eggs.”
The result has been a big hit in the Kirkpatrick home and throughout their Jefferson County community.
One thing that hasn’t changed is her mother’s tomato soup recipe. Doris Davis, who still resides on the family farm west of town, cans great quantities of the soup. It has long been a family favorite.
“That’s one thing we always serve,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have a big vegetable garden. Mom’s tomato soup has a little bit of spice and a little bit of sweetness. Everyone wants the recipe. We serve it with grilled-cheese sandwiches on a big griddle.”
The extended family maintains the garden, with Kirkpatrick’s son and daughter-in-law turning a former pasture into a blackberry patch that yields huge quantities of fruit each year. The couple give the berries away to anyone who wants them.
Hard work and charity comes natural to the family. Kirkpatrick has fond memories of holidays on the farm.
“My Christmases growing up consisted of opening presents when we first got up, then heading down to the pig lot to sort the pigs,” she said. “There was always a good market around Christmas, and Dad would go to the stockyards in East St. Louis.”
Her husband, Billy, is retired from a job at a mining equipment company but has kept busy. He built a pole barn that the couple has turned into a gathering place for their church family. The space is equipped with chairs, a pulpit and musical instruments. Services at the church they usually attend were disrupted due to the COVID pandemic, so they use the pole barn — which they refer to simply as The Building Christian Church — for worship.
Not surprisingly, food is a big part of the gathering, including the occasional chicken pie.