Northeast Iowa bar wins 2021 Best Burger title

Sue Lienau says if you have good beef, you’re going to have a great burger, and a panel of judges and her customers could not agree more.
Sue and her husband Ron own and operate Bambino’s in Ossian, a small town in northeast Iowa. They were recently named the winner of Iowa’s Best Burger contest sponsored by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council.
Sue says the Winneshiek County establishment has been known in the past for its home-cooked lunch specials. Burgers, she says, were saved for evenings.
“Farmers have a half hour for lunch, and they know our specials are excellent, so we provide them with a home-cooked meal,” Sue says. “If people wanted something to eat in the evening, they got a burger. But since we won this contest, we serve burgers all day, every day.”
Ron purchased the bar in 1983. A year later, the couple married and started a family that included four boys in five and a half years.
“We were hoping to sell when our youngest was in kindergarten,” Sue says. “Thirty-nine years later, we’re still here.”
Bambino’s was the definition of a bar when the Lienau’s first owned it, but they started adding food due to customer demand. Sue cooked breakfast items at home because Bambino’s did not have a service kitchen at that time. Eventually, a new restaurant was opened, bringing a halt to breakfast but continuing with a lunch-time special.
All four boys worked at the restaurant, and Sue says she is now teaching her grandsons how to wash glasses and help their customers.
When you order a burger at Bambino’s, that’s what you get. The customers can choose from several ingredients to create their own burger.
“One customer likes a waffle on his burger, so I do that for him,” Sue says. “Our customers choose how they want it.”
She says new customers continue to visit Bambino’s since the award announcement, including a group of 30 couples from Des Moines — a roughly 400-mile round trip.
“We’re still amazed, and we’re still very grateful,” Sue says. “We enjoy talking to them and finding out how far they’ve come for our burger.”
The designation as Iowa’s Best Burger comes after a two-phase competition. For a month, burger lovers went online and voted for their favorite Iowa burger joint. At the end of the month, the 10 restaurants with the most votes were declared the “Top 10.” From there, three anonymous judges visited each of the restaurants, scoring the burger patties based on taste, doneness and presentation.