CARBONDALE, Ill. — Laura Lipe believes it’s in the soil. Chris Eckert think it’s the cool spring.
One thing they agree on is that southern Illinois peaches are the best. Lipe and Eckert, whose families have been in the peach business for decades, may be excused if they are bit biased. But they’re not the only ones.
“My dad used to say it’s the soil. Southern Illinois soil makes the difference,” said Lipe, who operates the retail portion of the Jackson County orchard here. Her sister, Sara, is in charge of the growing and harvest of the farm’s output, which also includes apples and other produce. “Georgia says theirs are the best. But we have customers from Georgia who buy peaches here to take back home.”
“We’re fortunate that peaches as a product here in southern Illinois have gotten a name for themselves, and that has kept up our markets,” said Eckert, president of Belleville-based Eckert’s Inc. “To say what causes that is a bit hard to put your finger on. Peaches enjoy cool weather in April and early May. That allows the peaches to develop in a stress-free curve. There is more potential to fruit size.
“Relative to the southeast and California, we enjoy cooler weather,” he said. “It produces not only larger fruit, but fruit that is more dense and the potential to generate more sugar.”
Southern Illinois is not far from the northern end of the peach-growing band. Frigid temperatures sometimes threaten the crop. On average, growers in the region lose a crop every six to seven years.
“Maybe what’s changed is the reason we lose crops,” Eckert said. “Historically, it was primarily winter kill. Now it’s more risky to get these false springs, where it starts to warm up in February and then you get a regular cool spell in March or April and you get frost damage.”
Fortunately for fruit lovers, this is a very good year.
“We’re on track to have maybe the biggest peach crop we’ve ever had,” Eckert said. “We’ve expanded some plantings. Our trees are loaded up pretty well. A mild winter with not much damage helps that become a reality.”
Lipe is equally pleased. Along with fellow orchardists, peaches here fly off the shelves.
“We aren’t having any problem getting rid of them, especially this year with the pandemic,” she said during an exchange with a happy customer. “People want to know where their food comes from. They’ve been real sweet this year.”
As with apples, there are numerous varieties of peaches. Old standards include Red Haven, Loring and Cresthaven. Eckert grows about 30 cultivars, spanning a wide maturity window.
“There’s a lot to choose from,” he said. “They overlap, so we have about the same amount of harvest every day of the summer.”
The season begins in the middle of June with cling peaches and wraps up around the first of September.
Of course, not everyone will have the opportunity to buy peaches in southern Illinois. But it’s all good. This is the height of the growing season. There are plenty of orchards scattered over the Midwest, and fruit is also shipped in from other regions, unlike in the past, when transportation of fresh fruit was limited.
Peaches are a versatile fruit. They can be baked, fried or eaten raw. They can be an ingredient in jams, jellies and even salsas. They add heavenly flavor to homemade ice cream.
“The best peach is a fresh peach,” Eckert said.
Few would disagree.