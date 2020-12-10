Pecans are a tasty treasure all year long

CARLYLE, Ill. — One key to making great pecan pie is using fresh nuts. That’s where Ralph and Karen Voss come in.

They operate one of the largest pecan farms in the region, producing more than 100,000 pounds of nuts annually. Freshness is crucial with pecans, which are more susceptible to rotting than other tree nuts such as walnuts and almonds.

“Once you get used to fresh pecans, that’s what you’ll always want,” Ralph said. “Pecans have the highest oil content of all the nuts. They turn rancid the quickest of all the nuts.”

The Vosses keep the goods on their Clinton County farm fresh and tasty by freezing those that aren’t sold shortly after picking. They store the bulk of their harvest in cold storage, at below- zero temperatures.

“They’ll store perfectly in the freezer, Voss said. “That’s the downfall of the stores. They don’t refrigerate them. They’ll sit around for months, in some cases, and they go rancid.”

He likens the difference between fresh and store-bought pecans to the difference between locally grown tomatoes and the ones found in the supermarket aisles.

Harvest begins in late September for early varieties and continues through early December, though with all the rain this year, picking is extending well into December. The Vosses use a powerful machine that shakes the trees, releasing the ripe nuts, which are then picked up off the ground by a pecan harvester.

When trees get a few years old they are ready for harvest. They continue to be productive throughout their lives, though they are less so after about 60 years. The Vosses have some trees that are 150 years old.