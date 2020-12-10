Pecans are a tasty treasure all year long

CARLYLE, Ill. — One key to making great pecan pie is using fresh nuts. That’s where Ralph and Karen Voss come in.
They operate one of the largest pecan farms in the region, producing more than 100,000 pounds of nuts annually. Freshness is crucial with pecans, which are more susceptible to rotting than other tree nuts such as walnuts and almonds.
“Once you get used to fresh pecans, that’s what you’ll always want,” Ralph said. “Pecans have the highest oil content of all the nuts. They turn rancid the quickest of all the nuts.”
The Vosses keep the goods on their Clinton County farm fresh and tasty by freezing those that aren’t sold shortly after picking. They store the bulk of their harvest in cold storage, at below- zero temperatures.
“They’ll store perfectly in the freezer, Voss said. “That’s the downfall of the stores. They don’t refrigerate them. They’ll sit around for months, in some cases, and they go rancid.”
He likens the difference between fresh and store-bought pecans to the difference between locally grown tomatoes and the ones found in the supermarket aisles.
Harvest begins in late September for early varieties and continues through early December, though with all the rain this year, picking is extending well into December. The Vosses use a powerful machine that shakes the trees, releasing the ripe nuts, which are then picked up off the ground by a pecan harvester.
When trees get a few years old they are ready for harvest. They continue to be productive throughout their lives, though they are less so after about 60 years. The Vosses have some trees that are 150 years old.
“They’ll produce until they die,” Ralph said. “The problem with those big trees is that they start getting so massive they get torn up in windstorms and are a little vulnerable to lightning.”
He loses, on average, five to 10 trees each year. Those are replaced by new plantings that begin to yield fruit in about six to eight years.
The biggest threat to the trees is disease. Excess humidity can usher in scab, which affects the nut. Some years, Voss must spray fungicides two to three times.
“Some trees are resistant to it,” he said. “It’s a big deal for the guys in the Southeast. They have it worse than we do.”
As the only major pecan growers in Illinois, the Vosses have their hands full this time of year. It has been even more hectic with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re open seven days a week and it’s crazy busy,” Karen said. “We practice social distancing, we wear masks and we put Plexiglas up.”
In the farm store they sell pecans whole, half-cracked and what they refer to as “completely made out.” They process the half-cracked nuts on the farm, but for the made-out nuts they send them to a custom sheller in Oklahoma. The couple also markets nuts wholesale, and sells them at farmers markets.
The Vosses recommend that those who prefer to purchase whole nuts and crack them at home boil the pecans for 10 minutes, drain and let cool before cracking the shells.
Karen uses them in a variety of baked goods. But there’s nothing like enjoying them the way God made them.
“I eat them raw,” Ralph said. “I just love the flavor of them.”
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.