Pie maker far exceeds her goals for 2021

This is a good time of year for some motivation. For anyone who set a New Year’s resolution, it might be inspiring to hear of someone who set one in 2021 and achieved it.

We met Gracelynn Dale last spring when she was well on her way in a quest to bake 52 pies in a year, averaging one a week. By May 10, she had baked her 29th pie.

When the calendar year turned, she has surpassed her goal — totaling 66 pies, having made six of them on Christmas Eve.

It all started more than a year ago, when her boyfriend, William Anderson of Walnut in northwestern Illinois, told her how his grandmother made a pie a week. She liked the idea, and set the goal to perfect her skills.

“The best way to do something better is to keep practicing. It’s like sports. Practice builds muscle memory,” she said.

Now she can bake a pie from scratch without a recipe.

One of the favorite pies she made last year is Cranberry Orange Pie, partially because it was challenging.

“There were a lot of steps,” she said.

But she encourages newbies not to be intimated.

“The worst is that your throw out a pie and start over,” Dale said.

She has learned along the way not to worry so much about all the “don’ts” in pie making including “don’t overwork the dough, don’t get the butter too warm …”

Dough is a lot more forgiving than you think, she said.

Still, not all pies turn out exactly as she wants. Dale calls a chocolate pie with a graham cracker crust and marshmallow topping her Frankenstein pie.