Pork the star for wedding banquets and field lunches

SHANNON, Ill. — Whether it’s a field meal at harvest, a wedding banquet for 400 people or a caring casserole for a friend, Laurie Stitzel knows how to make it.

“My mom was a wonderful cook. I learned at her knee,” Stitzel said.

When she was growing up, the “big, long days” on the farm required plenty of cooking. There would be an early breakfast, then a snack at 9 a.m., a meal a noon — “we called it dinner” — another lunch at 3 p.m., supper and maybe an evening snack if it was an extra-long day, she said.

Her mom was right out there on the farm working side by side with her dad, so Laurie would cook for them and her two brothers.

“It was before casseroles,” she said, so it was usually meat and potatoes.

A beautician by trade, Stitzel recently retired from Headquarters, a beauty shop she owned and operated in Shannon, Illinois, for more than 30 years. She had also taught and worked in the beauty industry for 10 years before that.

While working full-time she still often made sure field meals were ready at their farm in Carroll County.

“Casseroles got to be a best friend,” she said.

Her husband Darrell laughed and nodded. He said they seldom have a sit-down-in-the-house meal during harvest days. They grow about 450 acres of corn, so they don’t waste time.

“We stop 10 minutes and eat,” he said.

Farmhouse Muffins are an example of a warm, filling treat that can be held in a hand. And, of course there’s pork in a lot of the recipes.

“I’d love to educate people how to use ground pork,” she said.

She and Darrell cook together as well. They’ve cooked for many Lions Club suppers, at Carroll County and Illinois Pork Producer Association events and for church events.

Their generosity with their cooking skills and many other contributions to their community are among the reasons they were named 2022 Illinois Pork Producer Farm Family of the Year by the IPPA and honored at the Illinois State Fair this year.

The biggest event they ever cooked for included preparing 600 pork chops and fixings for a family friend’s wedding this fall.

“It was in a huge tent in the middle of a field,” Stitzel said.

The bride was a bridesmaid at another wedding the Stitzels catered.

It is such a close community, Stitzel had also made food for a funeral that day while prepping for the big wedding. After the funeral, a neighbor recognized her dish, washed it and brought it back so Stitzel could keep on cooking.

“She’s a great cook and does a great job promoting pork,” said Brent Scholl of Polo, Illinois, whose nephew was the groom at the recent wedding the couple cooked for and who has also tasted many of her dishes at county pork producers meals. Sometimes the Stitzels are at the helm of the Carroll County Pork Producers’ large rotisserie, which can cook 350 butterfly pork chops at a time.

Scholl and his wife Kathy nominated the couple for the state recognition, and he said Laurie’s Ham Balls deserve an award of their own.