Bacon Quiche

Dough (homemade or pre-made)
1 C. half-and-half
4 eggs, slightly beaten
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
8 slices bacon, crisply cooked
1 C. cheddar cheese
1/4 C. grated Parmesan cheese
Prepare bacon (Cook’s note: “We normally cook at 350° in the oven for about 20-30 minutes.”) and cut into small pieces.
Whisk eggs and half and half with salt and pepper.
Lay dough into a baking pan and layer on cheddar and Parmesan and sprinkle the bacon evenly. Pour egg mixture on top and bake at 350° for 45 minutes.