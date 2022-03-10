 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bacon Quiche

Photo courtesy Eugene Feygin

Dough (homemade or pre-made)

1 C. half-and-half

4 eggs, slightly beaten

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

8 slices bacon, crisply cooked

1 C. cheddar cheese

1/4 C. grated Parmesan cheese

Prepare bacon (Cook’s note: “We normally cook at 350° in the oven for about 20-30 minutes.”) and cut into small pieces.

Whisk eggs and half and half with salt and pepper.

Lay dough into a baking pan and layer on cheddar and Parmesan and sprinkle the bacon evenly. Pour egg mixture on top and bake at 350° for 45 minutes.

