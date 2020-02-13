Bone-in Pork Rack

1 four-rib pork roast (approximately 3 lbs.)
2 T. minced garlic
2 T. olive oil
2 T. chopped fresh rosemary
2 T. sea salt
1 tsp. white pepper
Preheat the oven to 325°. Score the skin of the pork into a crisscross pattern. Be sure to only score the fat, not deep enough to cut into the meat. Scoring exposes more fat to the heat, which results in more fat being rendered during cooking.
Rub olive oil all over the pork, then rub with rosemary and garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Place in a roasting pan. Cook, uncovered, until the internal temperature reaches 145°, about 1½ hours. When done, remove the pork from the pan and transfer it to a rack set over a baking sheet. Cover with vented foil and let rest for at least 15 minutes (the internal temperature will increase by at least 5 or 10°).