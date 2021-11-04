Pork Ragu with Squash and Sage Pappardelle

1 large onion, peeled and chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 lb. boneless pork shoulder, fat trimmed
1/3 C. olive oil
3-4 sprigs of thyme
1-2 sprigs of rosemary
1 T. tomato paste
1 C. strong red wine
3/4 C. chicken broth
1 can (15 oz.) canned pureed tomatoes
2-3 bay leaves
1 medium butternut squash
1/2 C. butter (1 stick)
12 sage leaves
1 batch homemade pappardelle
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Cut the pork into 1-inch chunks. Heat 2 T. olive oil in a large stock pot or Dutch oven. Add the pork, onions, garlic and herbs to the pot and fry for 5-6 minutes.
Stir in tomato paste. Deglaze the roast in 2-3 steps with red wine. Boil it down almost completely every time. Add the vegetable stock and pureed tomatoes. Add bay leaves and bring to a boil. Then cover and simmer slowly over low to medium heat for 2½-3 hours.
In the meantime, wash and core the butternut squash and cut into thick wedges. Use a vegetable slicer or mandolin to thinly slice the wedges together with the skin. Fry them with the butter and sage in a large skillet over a medium heat for about 4-5 minutes. Season with salt.
Cook the pappardelle in plenty of boiling salted water. Fresh pasta cooks up quickly, usually in 6 minutes. Drain. Carefully fold in the squash.
Finally, season the pork ragu with salt and pepper. Stir in the rest of the olive oil. Plate the pappardelle and top with the pork ragu.