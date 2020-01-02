Pork Tenderloin Sheet Pan Dinner with Vegetables

1 lb. green beans, fresh or frozen
2 T. olive oil, divided
1 1/2 lbs. fingerling potatoes
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 1/2 lbs. pork tenderloin
1/2 tsp. chili powder
For spice rub:
1 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Heat oven to 425°. Toss green beans with 1 T. olive oil, seasoned with 1/2 tsp. chili powder. Spread the green beans down one third of a sheet pan. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Toss with 1 T. olive oil, salt and black pepper. Place potatoes cut side down on another third of the sheet pan.
In a small bowl, combine spice rub ingredients. Pat the pork tenderloin dry and rub with spice blend.
Place pork in the center of the sheet pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and pork is cooked through to a temperature of 145°.
Remove pan from oven. Transfer pork to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.