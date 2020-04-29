3 lbs. pork shoulder
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. black pepper
1 T. vegetable oil
2 cloves garlic, smashed
2 C. low-sodium chicken broth
For sauce:
¼ C. onion, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp. vegetable oil
1 C. ketchup
2⁄3 C. dark brown sugar
¼ C. apple cider vinegar
½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp. cayenne
¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
For sandwiches:
8 baguettes (8-inch)
8 slices cheddar cheese
8 slices fresh
mozzarella cheese
8 oz. kosher pickles slices
¼ C. yellow mustard
Pre-heat a deep cast iron pan with a lid or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Cut pork shoulder into eight chunks and season with salt and pepper. Add vegetable oil to pan and brown pork on all sides. Add garlic and stock to pan and bring to a boil. Cover and place in a 350° oven for 2.5 hours. Remove from oven and let rest with the lid on for 15 minutes before shredding.
In a sauce pan over medium heat, add onion, garlic and oil, then sweat for 5 minutes. Add remaining sauce ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes.
Set oven rack in the center and turn oven to broil. On the bottom half of the baguette place some BBQ sauce, pulled pork, more BBQ sauce, and both cheeses. Place on sheet pan under broiler until cheese melts. Spread mustard on top half of baguette and cover with pickles.