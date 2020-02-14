Chef Chip’s Signature Potato Dish 

10 lbs. medium russet potatoes, approximately the same size
1 qt. heavy cream
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, preferably white
Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
Peel potatoes. Cut a small slice off both ends so that all the slices will be about the same size. With a sharp knife, start at one end of the potato and cut into slices approximately 1/8-inch-thick (place on a folded, slightly dampened kitchen towel while you cut so it doesn’t slip).
Grab the entire sliced potato in your hand to keep it intact, then place it in one corner of an ungreased baking dish. Repeat with the remaining potatoes.
Carefully spread slices to make them shingle (spread out but still overlapped) in the same direction. Heavily season with kosher salt mixed with pepper to taste. Pour Cream evenly over potatoes. Cook in 350° oven, uncovered, for 1 hour or until cream turns very brown and is thick and bubbly, and the potatoes are cooked through. Test for doneness by inserting the tip of a sharp knife into the potatoes; it should pierce them with no resistance.
Let cool for at least 10 minutes, then top with freshly grated, good quality Parmesan cheese and serve. Serves 10.