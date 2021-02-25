 Skip to main content
Creamy Homemade Mac and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese
Photo courtesy Dakota Cowger

1, 16 oz. box pasta

64 oz. chicken broth

2 T. minced onion

4 T. unsalted butter

1 T. cream cheese

4 oz. Velveeta Cheese, in chunks

1 C. shredded cheese (“I usually do a Colby mix.”)

Lawry’s seasoned salt, to taste

Pepper to taste

Optional: Cholula Hot Sauce

Boil the chicken broth on the stove. When it starts boiling, add a pinch of salt and cook pasta. Reserve a cup of pasta water and drain the rest.

Sauté the onions in 1 T. butter. Once sautéed, add the rest of the butter and melt. Add the flour and whisk until blended. Gradually add the milk and mix in half of the reserved pasta water. Whisk until smooth. Add the cheese and stir till smooth. If it seems thick add the rest of the pasta water.

Season with Lawry’s, pepper and optional hot sauce (“I hate spicy things and think this isn’t too spicy and gives it some more flavor”).

Stir pasta into the sauce and place in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Can be served as is or baked at 350° for 25-30 minutes.

