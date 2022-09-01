Honey Roasted Kale Tomato Pasta

1 lb. cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1/4 C. plus 2 T. olive oil, divided
2 T. honey
4 tsp. salt, divided
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
1 lb. spaghetti
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 bunch kale, washed and stems removed
Zest and juice of 2 lemons
1/2 C. grated parmesan, plus extra for serving
1/4 C. walnuts, toasted and chopped
Preheat oven to 400°. Toss the tomatoes with 2 T. of the olive oil and the honey and sprinkle with 1 tsp. of the salt and freshly ground pepper. Roast for approximately 10 minutes until the tomatoes soften and begin to caramelize.
While the tomatoes are cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil with 3 tsp. salt. Add the spaghetti and cook for approximately 10 minutes to al dente. Remove the tomatoes from the oven and quickly toss with the garlic. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 C. of the pasta water. Immediately toss the pasta with the rest of the olive oil, kale, lemon juice and zest. Next, add the tomato mixture and the parmesan. Add some of the pasta water as needed to coat the pasta and create a light sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with the walnuts and additional parmesan.